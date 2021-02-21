Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 776,322 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of American Tower worth $1,066,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,159,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,009,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

