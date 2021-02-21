Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,267 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $803,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $460.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

