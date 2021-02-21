Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 87,343 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $586,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $106,436,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

