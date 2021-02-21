Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.14% of CoStar Group worth $779,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after buying an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $913.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $904.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

