Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.71% of Vulcan Materials worth $729,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $164.38 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

