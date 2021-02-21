Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.98% of AON worth $475,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

