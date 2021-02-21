Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.83% of Wix.com worth $671,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $353.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

