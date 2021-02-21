Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,619 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Prologis worth $1,469,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

