Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,346 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $466,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,084.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

