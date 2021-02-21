Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 177,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $526,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

