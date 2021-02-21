Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 207,179 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 207,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Starbucks worth $503,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

