Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,877 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.26% of SBA Communications worth $708,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 691.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.56. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.