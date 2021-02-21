Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,877 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.26% of SBA Communications worth $708,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 691.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.56. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.