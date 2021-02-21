Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 332,050 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of AvalonBay Communities worth $786,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $178.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

