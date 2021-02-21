Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 338,508 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Medtronic worth $468,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

