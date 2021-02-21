Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,166 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,166 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of First Republic Bank worth $526,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $166.94 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.