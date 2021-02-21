PRiVCY Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a market cap of $50,145.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

