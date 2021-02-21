PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $538,857.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $22.78 million and $538,857.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001602 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00397473 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,616,248,627 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

