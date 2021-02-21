Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 113.7% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $133.87 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 113.7% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $21.87 or 0.00037991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.