ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

