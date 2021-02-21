Prospect Hill Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,691.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

