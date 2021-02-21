ProximaX (XPX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $438,945.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $438,945.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 109.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

