Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGZPY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

