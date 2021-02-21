Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Public Storage worth $89,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

