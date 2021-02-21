pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00020902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $112,618.91 and approximately $564.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

pulltherug.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.