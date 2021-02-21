PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 345.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 443,674 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

