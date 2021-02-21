PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PulteGroup worth $42,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

