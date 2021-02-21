PumaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $27.03 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $818,525.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

