Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 86% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $17,508.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00388712 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

