Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 146.5% Higher Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 146.5% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $560.48 million and $1.21 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00060187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.40 or 0.00767932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058711 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.78 or 0.04620454 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

NPXS is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

