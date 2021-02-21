Pundi X Tops One Day Volume of $1.67 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Pundi X has a total market cap of $690.46 million and $1.67 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 226.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

