Punk Basic (PUNK-BASIC) Price Up 67.3% Over Last 24 Hours

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded up 67.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Punk Basic has traded flat against the dollar. Punk Basic has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $39,147.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Punk Basic coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,798.17 or 0.69404209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Punk Basic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00493255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00061533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00449337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Punk Basic Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Punk Basic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Punk Basic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Punk Basic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Punk Basic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.