PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. PWR Coin has a market cap of $423,176.28 and approximately $705.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 90.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,964.70 or 0.99816145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00517052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00289671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.64 or 0.00789791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00140286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001549 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

