Pylon Network Price Hits $0.72 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $434,116.62 and $58.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Token Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

