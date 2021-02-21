Pyrk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,099.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $190,805.70 and approximately $8,099.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

