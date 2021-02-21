Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.41.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

