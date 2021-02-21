Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.74) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $148.98 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

