Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

