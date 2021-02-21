Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Boosted by William Blair

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CAI opened at $45.00 on Friday. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.