Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

CHH opened at $111.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

