Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Raised by Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

