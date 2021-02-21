Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreased by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.99) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.