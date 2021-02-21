Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $29.41 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

