Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Issued By Truist Securiti

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ManTech International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

