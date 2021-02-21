Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Cut by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

