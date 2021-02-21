Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Lifted by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.25.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.97. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$128.11.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.