qiibee Reaches Market Cap of $6.66 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $11.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.00508481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00092191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00384132 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

