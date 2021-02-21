Qitmeer Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $466,880.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 155,361,250 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

