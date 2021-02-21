QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.77% of QTS Realty Trust worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of QTS opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

