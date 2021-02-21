Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Tops $506.48 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $41.95 or 0.00073754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $506.48 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003597 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1,576% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00168879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.