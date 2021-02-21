Quantstamp Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $46.18 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

